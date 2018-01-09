North Korea, South Korea agree to hold military talks, issue joint statement
North and South Korea agreed to hold military talks, a joint statement said after the two Koreas engaged in formal dialogue on Tuesday for the first time in more than two years
Last Published: Tue, Jan 09 2018. 05 52 PM IST
Seoul: North and South Korea agreed to hold military talks, a joint statement said after the two Koreas engaged in formal dialogue on Tuesday for the first time in more than two years.
North Korea also decided to send a high-ranking delegation and a cheering squad to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, but the head of its delegation in the talks on Tuesday expressed negative sentiment over the mention of denuclearisation during Tuesday’s discussions, the South Korean government said in a statement. Reuters
