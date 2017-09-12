DDA Housing Scheme 2017: 41,000 applications received as deadline ends

The draw of the lots is slated to be conducted in the first week of November and could be streamed online. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has received nearly 41,000 applications for its new housing scheme, which offers 12,000 flats across four income categories, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The extended deadline for submission of forms came to a close on Monday, and the senior official said about 90,000 forms were sold.

“The deadline ended on 11 September and the total number of applications received stand at nearly 41,000. We will get full details across different categories once we compile all the data,” the senior DDA official told PTI.

The 2017 Housing Scheme, which offers 12,000 flats, ranging from close to Rs7 lakh to over Rs1.26 crore, was launched on 30 June. The flats are spread across Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar and Siraspur.

Of the 12,000 flats, around 10,000 unoccupied ones are from the 2014 housing scheme, while 2,000 have been lying vacant. The draw of the lots is slated to be conducted in the first week of November and could be streamed online.

DDA’s principal commissioner (housing), J.P. Agarwal said, the DDA wants genuine people to apply and ward off market speculation.

The four categories of houses are — HIG (high income group) with 87 flats ranging from Rs53.52 lakh to Rs126.81 lakh; MIG (middle income group) with 404 flats ranging from Rs31.32 lakh to Rs93.95 lakh; LIG/one-bed room flats numbering 11,197 and ranging from Rs14.50 lakh to Rs30.30 lakh; and 384 Janta flats ranging from Rs7.07 lakh to Rs12.76 lakh.

For the LIG (lower income group) category, the registration fee will be Rs1 lakh while for middle income group and high income group flats, Rs2 lakh will be charged.

The DDA is making every possible effort to address all concomitant issues, including water supply and transportation, Agarwal said.

“Yes, some areas like Narela, Rohini, have connectivity issues, and some of flats need repair, but before allotting the flats, we will make them fit to move in as well,” he said.

On 28 June, he had said that the Delhi Jal Board has committed to the DDA to ensure water supply in all areas where it is lacking.

“We have also written letters to the Delhi Metro and DTC authorities seeking transport infrastructure in these areas,” he had said.

The 2014 scheme offered 25,040 flats across categories, with prices ranging between Rs7 lakh and Rs1.2 crore. The online response was so massive that the DDA’s official website crashed soon after the launch. The one-bedroom flats were offered in Dwarka, Rohini, Narela and Siraspur areas.