Amarnath yatra terror attack reprehensible: US

Washington: The terror attack that killed seven Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir is reprehensible, the Trump administration has said as several lawmakers joined in to condemn the dastardly act.

Seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 32 injured in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday night. The bus, bearing Gujarat registration number, was on way from Baltal to Jammu when the attack took place.

“We consider it to have been a terrorist attack in the state of Jammu and Kashmir in which seven religious pilgrims were killed. That’s of great concern to us,” the state department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at a news conference.

“These were civilians, they were killed as they were exercising their right to worship and that is, in large part, what makes this so reprehensible. That is a great concern to us and our thoughts and prayers go out to those people and to their families as well. Our prayers are with the victims and those who were affected,” she said.

Meanwhile, several US lawmakers condemned the terrorist attack. “My thoughts and prayers to all of the Amarnath Yatra terror attack victims and their families. The attack is reprehensible and must be condemned,” said Congressman Will Hurd.

“The terrorist attack on Amarnath Pilgrims is outrageous,” said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. “Religion is a fundamental right and human right #AmarnathYatra #ReligiousFreedom,” she tweeted.

Congressman John Ratcliffe in his tweet, sent his prayers to the families of those killed in the “horrific terrorist” attack. Congressman Jim Costa said he is “deeply saddened at the cowardly attack” on innocent Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you,” he said. “The terrorist attack on AmarnathYatra is reprehensible and must be condemned,” tweeted Congressman Ted Poe. “Our hearts go out to the victims of the terrorist attack on #AmarnathYatra. We must stand united against these deplorable acts of terror,” said Congressman John Culberson.

Hindus and pilgrims of every religion should be able to visit their holy places without fear of attacks by terrorists, said Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. PTI