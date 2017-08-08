Afghanistan requests India to launch exclusive satellite: report

A file photo. It is not yet clear if Kabul wants to use a dedicated satellite to track terrorist hideouts, says a report. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Three months after India launched South Asia Satellite, the Afghanistan government has requested India to launch a special satellite exclusively for its use, said a report in The Economic Times.

As per the report, the request was made by Afghanistan minister of telecommunications and technology Syed Ahmad Shah Sadat, as he met Indian ambassador Manpreet Vohra in Kabul. However, it is not yet clear if Kabul wants to use a dedicated satellite to track terrorist hideouts, the report added.

The minister and the Indian envoy discussed opening of an Afghan terminal in the South Asia Satellite, another special satellite, and India-assisted small development projects.

ET reported that India plans to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU), allowing Afghanistan to benefit from South Asia Satellite. Two of the 12 transponders will be provided to Afghanistan, while the satellite will be used in areas of telecommunications, television services, agriculture, mines and other sectors. A special satellite station is also under construction in Kabul, added the report.