Beef fest in Bengaluru denied permission

Members of SFI and DYFI protest against the new cattle slaughter rules in Bengaluru on Monday. Photo: Shailendra Bhojak /PTI

Bengaluru : The denial of permission for a proposed beef fest titled “Mooment Bengaluru” by the Bengaluru city police on Monday has agitated the organisers, mainly student wings of various organisations.

The Students Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) had organised the event opposite Town Hall in Bengaluru to protest against the ban on sale of cattle for slaughter in markets—a proposal seen as oppressive and targeting specific communities.

“No permission given for any protest for beef fest at Town Hall today.Pl (please) don’t heed to rumours. We suggest people to refrain visiting there,” Dr Chandragupta, deputy commissioner of police, central, said in a Twitter post on Monday.

The organisers said the police had been given prior intimation (28 May) about the protest.

“The intent of the police is malicious and they want to crush any form of democratic protest in the country,” Varkey Prakkal, one of the main organisers and a member of SFI told Mint on Monday before the proposed protest.

At the venue, police had deployed a number of security personnel. The organisers did not show up but a few participants were asked to vacate the premises.

The proposed beef fest comes a day after members of youth groups of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-led opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) slaughtered a buffalo in public view in Kannur, Kerala, to protest against the proposed ban. The Congress termed the protest in Kannur as “barbaric and a completely unacceptable”.

The BJP in Karnataka also filed a complaint against the organisers, requesting police to deny permission for the event.

“One may have issues with the recent circular issued by the union government about regulation of livestock but holding beef festival is a cruel and uncivilised form of protest. This has potential to provoke intense emotions that can lead to consequences of unimaginable dimensions and consequences,” the BJP said in its complaint.

It said it was the responsibility of the police to maintain “public order and morality”.