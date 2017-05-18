ICJ verdict live: Final ruling in Kulbhushan Jadhav case begins, Pakistan foreign office rejects court’s jurisdiction

As India and Pakistan have agreed to the ICJ’s jurisdiction, any order passed by the court will be deemed to be binding

New Delhi: The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) will deliver its verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence case between India and Pakistan on Thursday at 3.30pm. The ICJ heard India and Pakistan’s arguments on the death sentence given to the former Navy officer.

Pakistan alleges Jadhav as an Indian spy, while India maintains that Jadhav who was on a business trip to Iran, was kidnapped by Pakistani agencies.

As India and Pakistan have agreed to the ICJ’s jurisdiction, any order passed by the court will be deemed to be binding.

Here are the latest updates and developments in the Kulbhushan Jadhav-ICJ verdict today:

■ Nafees Zakaria, spokesperson, Pakistan Foreign Office: International Court of Justice has no jurisdiction to hear case of Indian RAW agent as it pertains to the security of Pakistan. (CNN-News18)

■ Ujjwal Nikam says Pakistan is denying India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav as its tale of torture will be exposed. Nikam was the chief prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case. (CNN-News18)