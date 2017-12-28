Instant triple talaq bill passed in Lok Sabha: Highlights

Congress demands that the Triple Talaq bill be send to the Standing Committee; Govt rejects the demand of sending the bill to the Standing Committee— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) December 28, 2017
- 07:45 pm ISTIntant triple talaq bill passed in Lok Sabha
- 6.29 pm ISTWho chose AIMPLB to represent Muslims, asks M. J. Akbar
- 5.32 pm ISTNCP’s Supriya Sule raises issue of misuse of triple talaq bill’s provisions
- 4.51 pm ISTGovt rejects Congress demand to refer triple talaq bill to standing committee
- 4.06 pm ISTNeed to stop the practice of triple talaq to prevent misuse, says BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi
- 3.57 pm ISTCongress’ Sushmita Dev joins in triple talaq debate
- 3.38 pm ISTRavi Shankar Prasad thanks Congress for support on triple talaq bill
- 3.31 pm ISTSupporting triple talaq bill, says Congress’s Mallikarjun Kharge
- 3.25 pm ISTWe must understand pain of Muslim women: Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha
- 3.22 pm ISTRavi Shankar Prasad appeal for apolitical, objective stand on triple talaq bill
- 2.43 pm ISTCongress likely to support triple talaq bill
- 2.34 pm ISTProtests over Hegde’s remarks mar Rajya Sabha proceedings
- 1.09 pm ISTBill criminalising triple talaq introduced in Lok Sabha
- 12.44 pm ISTTriple talaq bill violates fundamental rights, says Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha
- 12.36 pm ISTTriple talaq bill introduced in Lok Sabha
- 12.24 pm ISTRajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
- 12.14 pm ISTSushma Swaraj statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav meet in Lok Sabha
- 12.06 pm ISTAnant Kumar Hegde gives statement; says Constitution is supreme
- 12.01 pm ISTRajya Sabha adjourns briefly due to protests over Hegde’s statement
- 11.53 am ISTRajya Sabha condemns Pakistan’s ‘discourteous’ behaviour towards Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family
- 11.41 am ISTRahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders protest over Hegde’s remarks
- 11.38 am ISTI don’t think we can support triple talaq bill, says Congress leader Salman Khurshid
- 11.34 am ISTSushma Swaraj makes statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav in Rajya Sabha
- 11.29 am ISTModi govt to build consensus on triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha: Ananth Kumar
- 11.25 am ISTParliament schedule today
- New Delhi: Parliament’s ongoing winter session’s eighth day on Thursday focused on triple talaq bill which was tabled in Lok Sabha earlier in the day. Before triple talaq bill which seeks to make the practice of instance divorce among Muslims a punishable offence, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj made statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav in both Houses of Parliament. In her statement, Swaraj said that Pakistan used the visit of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family as a propaganda tool. Here are the main highlights from the Parliament’s winter session:
- 07:45 pm IST Intant triple talaq bill passed in Lok SabhaThe Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the contentious bill making instant triple illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband, a development hailed by the government as “historic”. The bill was passed after the House rejected a string of amendments moved by various opposition members. MPs from the RJD, AIMIM, BJD, AIADMK and All India Muslim League opposed the bill, calling it arbitrary in nature and a faulty proposal. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or ‘talaq-e-biddat’. It gives power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking “subsistence allowance” for herself and minor children. A victim can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate. Under the law, instant triple talaq in any form—spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp—would be illegal and void. The bill will now be sent to the Rajya Sabha for passage before it is forwarded to the President for signing it into law. The bill is likely to sail through the Rajya Sabha, where the government lacks majority, given the Congress’s stated support to the legislation.
- 6.29 pm IST Who chose AIMPLB to represent Muslims, asks M. J. AkbarUnion minister of state for external affairs M.J. Akbar also took part in the debate on triple talaq bill and put forth his points. “What is the credibility of All India Muslim Personal Law Board? Who chose them to be community representatives?” Akbar asked. He further added, “This slogan ‘Islam khatre mein hai’ was used before independence to divide India and is now being used to divide society, poison is being spread.” (ANI)
- 5.32 pm IST NCP’s Supriya Sule raises issue of misuse of triple talaq bill’s provisionsNCP’s Supriya Sule flagged concerns over triple talaq bill’s potential misuse. She said, “Like SC said dowry law was being misused and instant arrest must not be done, can we be confident that same will not be done in triple talaq cases? I think we need to discuss this.” (ANI)
- 4.51 pm IST Govt rejects Congress demand to refer triple talaq bill to standing committee
- 4.06 pm IST Need to stop the practice of triple talaq to prevent misuse, says BJP’s Meenakshi LekhiJoinging the debate on triple talaq, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi says there is a need to stop the practice of triple talaq to prevent its misuse and the bill aims to do that. She further said that there should be legal action against the Mullahs and Maulavis who oppose triple talaq as it was done when Sati was abolished. “Codify Muslim Law so there is no confusion on what is right or wrong,” she says. (Lok Sabha TV)
- 3.57 pm IST Congress’ Sushmita Dev joins in triple talaq debateSpeaking on triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha, Congress MP from Silchar, Sushmita Dev raised the issue of maintenance for women undergoing divorce process. She said the bill criminalises triple talaq but “if the husband goes to jail, who will give the maintenance?”“Will the govt create a corpus to provide maintenance to divorced women waiting for compensation?,” she said. (Lok Sabha TV)
- 3.38 pm IST Ravi Shankar Prasad thanks Congress for support on triple talaq billUnion law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lauded the Congress support on triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha. “I thank Kharge ji for supporting the govt on triple talaq bill, whatever suggestions they have they should tell us here, if fine we can incorporate them in the law,” Prasad said. (ANI)
- 3.31 pm IST Supporting triple talaq bill, says Congress’s Mallikarjun KhargeAccording to Lok Sabha TV, Kharge demanded that the bill should be sent to parliament standing committee for detailed review and discussion.
All of us are supporting this bill, but there are certain lacunae which should and can be rectified in the standing committee,we can sit together and sort out in a time bound manner: Mallikarjun Kharge,Congress in Lok Sabha
- 3.25 pm IST We must understand pain of Muslim women: Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok SabhaSpeaking on the debate on triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said we must understand the pain of Muslim women. “We must understand pain of Muslim women. Today morning I read news that a woman in Rampur was given talaq by her husband just because she woke up late. About 100 cases of triple talaq have come to light after Supreme Court’s verdict.” The law minister added that “when Islamic countries have regulated provisions of triple talaq then why can’t we a secular nation do it? We are not interfering in Shariat.”
- 3.22 pm IST Ravi Shankar Prasad appeal for apolitical, objective stand on triple talaq bill
लोक सभा देश की सबसे बड़ी पंचायत है। मैं अपील करता हूं कि इस बिल को सियासत की निगाहों से न देखा जाए, इसे दलों की दीवारों में न बांधा जाए, मजहब के तराजू में न तौला जाए, वोट बैंक के खातों से न परखा जाएः विधि मंत्री
- 2.34 pm IST Protests over Hegde’s remarks mar Rajya Sabha proceedingsThe Rajya Sabha today witnessed two adjournments in the pre-lunch session as the opposition protested over the controversial remarks by minister Anantkumar Hegde, while a BJP member pressed for a privilege notice against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for “twisting” Arun Jaitley’s name. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he would examine the privilege notice by BJP’s Bhupender Yadav against Gandhi and added that any comment from outside the House on an agreement between the ruling side and the opposition was not good. (PTI)
- 1.09 pm IST Bill criminalising triple talaq introduced in Lok SabhaLaw minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, calling it a “historic day” amid opposition to its introduction by members of different parties, including RJD, AIMIM, BJD and All India Muslim League. The law is about justice and respect for women and is not about any religion or community, he said, adding that the practice of instant triple has continued despite the Supreme Court order terming it void. Parliament has to decide whether the victims of triple talaq have fundamental rights or not, Prasad said after some opposition members claimed it violated the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution. According to the proposed law which would be applicable to the entire country except Jammu and Kashmir, giving instant talaq would attract a jail term of three years and a fine. It would be a non-bailable offence. (PTI)
- 12.44 pm IST Triple talaq bill violates fundamental rights, says Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok SabhaSpeaking on the triple talaq bill which was introduced by the government today, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said, “this bill violates fundamental rights and lacks legal coherence.” Owaisi, had earlier given a notice to oppose the introduction of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill) 2017 in Lok Sabha.Speaking on the issue, BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab also said that “this bill is flawed, there are many internal contradictions in the Bill.” (ANI)
- 12.14 pm IST Sushma Swaraj statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav meet in Lok SabhaExternal Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is giving a statement in Lok Sabha on the visit of mother, wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav to Islamabad to meet him. Pakistan has used the visit of Jadhav’s family as a propaganda tool, said Swaraj. The External Affairs minister also said that “forcing Jadhav’s mother and wife to remove ‘mangalsutra’ was “height of disrespect” from Pakistan rulers. PTI (PTI)
- 12.06 pm IST Anant Kumar Hegde gives statement; says Constitution is supremeHegde further said, “I deeply respect the Constitution, the Parliament & Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The Constitution is supreme for me, there can be no question on it, as a citizen I can never go against it.”Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge objected to Ananth Kumar Hegde’s clarification, following which Hegde said, “If anyone was hurt by my statements I tender an apology.” (ANI)
Regarding the deadlock in Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha due to my statement, I want to assure my friends that constitution is supreme to me, Parliament is supreme to me: Ananth Kumar Hegde, Union Minister on his earlier statement
- 12.01 pm IST Rajya Sabha adjourns briefly due to protests over Hegde’s statementThe Rajya Sabha today witnessed a brief adjournment as opposition continued their protest over the controversial remarks made by union minister Anantkumar Hegde on secularism and changing the Constitution. During the Zero Hour, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raised this issue and said the opposition members were not satisfied with the government’s clarification yesterday and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel had sought a day’s time to resolve this matter. Azad wanted to know from the government whether Hegde would continue to remain in the council of ministers. To this, Goel said that Hegde has clarified about his statement in the Lok Sabha and expressed regret, so no issue remains and matter should be put to rest. “Hegde has clarified in Lok Sabha that his remarks were twisted and he respects Baba Saheb Ambedkar. He has also expressed regret if his statement has hurt the sentiments of anyone,” Goyal said, adding that “after Hegde’s calcification, there is no issue left”. As the impasse continued, chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till noon. Stating that Hegde is a member of other House, Naidu said “We are sending wrong signals”. (PTI)
- 11.53 am IST Rajya Sabha condemns Pakistan’s ‘discourteous’ behaviour towards Kulbhushan Jadhav’s familyThe government today slammed Pakistan for the “discourteous” behaviour meted out to the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav in Islamabad where they had gone to meet the Indian national who is in custody there. Making a statement in the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said in the name of security, Pakistani authorities forced his mother and wife to change clothes and take off their jewellery, including the ‘mangalsutra’, and bindi. Swaraj said the Pakistani claim that there was a device in the shoes of Jadhav’s wife is “absurdity beyond measure” as she travelled through Dubai airport security and their own security to reach Islamabad. The government, she said, had earlier successfully stalled Jadhav’s death sentence through a “farcical trial”. She also expressed lament that authorities there allowed media to come close to Jadhav’s family members despite agreement that they would not do so. In response, leaders of all political parties in the House condemned the Pakistani attitude. Later, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said the entire House calls upon the government to take steps for the safe, secure release of Jadhav. He said the House also urges the international community to condemn Pakistan’s attitude. (PTI)
- 11.41 am IST Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders protest over Hegde’s remarks
Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi & GN Azad, protest in front of Gandhi status inside Parliament premises over Ananth Kumar Hegde's comments on the constitution.
- 11.38 am IST I don’t think we can support triple talaq bill, says Congress leader Salman Khurshid
I don't think we can support it because they didn't made us understand how this criminality of Triple Talaq will benefit women. If someone is lodged in prison as a punishment for saying Triple Talaq, who will take care of his family: Salman Khurshid, Congress on #TripleTalaqBill
- 11.34 am IST Sushma Swaraj makes statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav in Rajya SabhaExternal Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is making statement on Kulbhushan Jhadav issue in Rajya Sabha. She says, “The government has successfully stalled Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence through a farcical trial.” She also says, “In the name of security, Pakistan authorities forced mother, wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav to change clothes, take off jewellery and bindi.” (Lok Sabha TV)
- 11.29 am IST Modi govt to build consensus on triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha: Ananth KumarLaw Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad briefed BJP members on the various aspects and provisions of the draft law. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said today is a “historic day” as the government headed by Modi is bringing in the bill which is a major reform initiative. Responding to a question on consensus on the legislation in Rajya Sabha where the opposition has an upper hand, Kumar said after its passage in Lok Sabha, the government will initiate the process of evolving a consensus in the upper house. He said the process, in fact has already begun. Sources in the government had said earlier that Prasad is already in touch with leaders of the TMC, the BJD and other parties seeking their help in the passage of the law. (PTI)
- 11.25 am IST Parliament schedule todayFollowing is Thursday’s legislative business for the two Houses of Parliament: Lok Sabha: Bill to be introduced: The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill. Bills for consideration and passing: The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill; The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill; The High Court and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill. Rajya Sabha: Short duration discussion on excessively high levels of air pollution in Delhi. Bills for consideration and passing: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Amendment) Bill; The Repealing and Amending Bill; The Repealing and Amending (Second) Bill; The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill; The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill.
