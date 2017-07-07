G20 Summit 2017 live: PM Modi, Chinese president Xi Jinping speak during BRICS informal meet

New Delhi: The G20 Summit began today in this port city as world leaders assembled to discuss fight against terrorism and ways to improve open trade while Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his counterparts from the BRICS bloc.

While host German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the leaders to open the 12th G20 Summit, a separate meeting of BRICS leaders took place on the sidelines.

Outside the Summit venue, violent protests continued by various rights groups, including anti-capitalist groupings. The police had to resort to water canons, tear gas and pepper spray.

Modi reached here last evening and has bilateral meetings lined up with various leaders, including from Japan, South Korea and Vietnam.

Here are the latest updates and developments from the 12th G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany:

■ Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping today shook hands and had a conversation on a “range of issues” during the BRICS leaders’ informal meeting here amid a stand-off between the armies of the two countries in the Sikkim section.

At d BRICS leaders' informal gathering @ Hamburg hosted by China, PM @narendramodi and President Xi had a conversation on a range of issues pic.twitter.com/ervZw46PH0 — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) July 7, 2017

■ Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for collective crackdown on terror safe havens as well as those supporting and sponsoring terrorism.

■ PM Modi supports “collective voice” against protectionism, especially regarding skilled professionals, at BRICS leaders meet.

■ PM Modi promises full cooperation and best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping for the upcoming BRICS Summit in China.

At home, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi asks: Why is prime minister silent on China?

■ PM Modi calls for expediting efforts to establish BRICS rating agency.

■ Chinese president Xi Jinping appreciates India’s strong resolve against terrorism and success on economic growth: MEA.

■ PM Modi will participate in the leaders’ retreat and the sessions on Global Growth and Trade and on Sustainable Development, Climate and Energy. Later in the evening, he will attend a concert for leaders at Elphilharmonie.

■ Nearly 4,800 journalists from more than 67 countries are covering the event. Fighting terrorism, climate change and global trade are expected to be the key areas of discussion at the two-day Summit, whose theme is ‘Shaping an Inter-connected World’.

■ The meet is taking place at a time when differences have emerged among several leaders expected to be present—mostly on publicly stated views of US President Donald Trump—including on issues like climate change and open trade.

■ While Hamburg happens to be city of birth for the Summit host Merkel, it is also known as an ‘anti-establishment bastion’ of Left-wing radicals. At least 30 protests are expected to be held here ahead of the Summit that may attract thousands of people, including from anti-capitalist groups.

Local authorities expect these protests to remain peaceful and around 15,000 police personnel have been deployed to protect the venue. Besides, nearly 4,000 personnel will keep a tab on the airport and train security.