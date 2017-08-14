Mamata Banerjee says West Bengal schools to celebrate Independence Day in ‘their own special way’

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said schools in her state would celebrate Independence Day in “their own special way”, without following the diktat of the Union human resource development ministry.

The state government had earlier instructed schools to ignore a directive issued by the Union human resources development ministry asking education institutions to follow a centre-prescribed format for Independence Day celebration.

Banerjee clarified on Monday that she didn’t ask them not to celebrate, but to do so in whatever manner they liked.