Madhya Pradesh farmers protest live: Rahul Gandhi detained, hits out at PM Modi

New Delhi: The situation in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur remains tense on Thursday with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi visiting Mandsaur to meet the kin of the five persons who were killed in violence during the farmers’ agitation

The Congress yesterday termed as “cold-blooded murder” the killing of five farmers in police firing and questioned the prime minister’s silence over it. The party also accused the BJP of “acting as a curse of death for Indian farmers”.

Here are the latest updates and developments from Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur:

■ Narendra Modi can waive loans of the country’s rich but can’t do so for farmers: Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

■ Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi detained by police in MP. (PTI)

■ Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi defies police barricades to enter Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)

What law of the land says that it is illegal to stand in solidarity with farmers who were killed simply for demanding what is their right? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 8, 2017

■ Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today rode pillion on a motorcycle and walked some distance to reach Mandsaur from Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district.

As he made his way to the epicentre of the farmers’ protest, the local police in Madhya Pradesh made it clear that he will not be allowed to enter the district.

“Gandhi reached Udaipur from Delhi in a chartered plane and left for Madhya Pradesh by road. In Nimaheda town of Chittorgarh district, he rode pillion for 5-7 km and reached close to the border. After the bike ride, he walked toward the border,” IG Udaipur Anand Srivastava told PTI.

The party sources close to PCC Chief Sachin Pilot also said that Gandhi took motorcycle ride in Nimbaheda.

■ Gandhi is accompanied by PCC Rajasthan chief Sachin Pilot and other party leaders, including Digvijay Singh, Girija Vyas, Kamalnath. Congressmen in several vehicles are accompanying Gandhi. (PTI)

■ Superintendent of Police of Neemuch Manoj Kumar Singh said the Congress leader will not be allowed to enter the violence-hit district where the situation remains tense. If the Congress leader tries to enter the district, he will be detained, the SP said.

■ The death of five farmers during a protest on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur was caused by police firing, state home minister Bhupendra Singh confirmed today, after strongly denying it earlier. (NDTV)

■ The situation in Mandsaur, ground zero of the farmer unrest where five people were killed, was “almost normal” today and curfew might be relaxed by evening, a senior official said. Internet services that had been suspended might also be restored, Divisional Commissioner M B Ojha told PTI.

“For the last two or three days, farmers were stopping vehicles and setting them on fire. No such incident has been reported today. The situation is almost normal,” he said.

■ Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu today accused the Congress of instigating and politicising farmers’ stir in Madhya Pradesh and termed Rahul Gandhi’s planned visit to the violence-hit Mandsaur as “another photo opportunity”.

“The Congress is instigating and politicising the issue. It should stop doing that and behave as a responsible political party to help restore normalcy there,” Naidu said. He dubbed the party vice president’s planned visit to Mandsaur, the hotbed of the ongoing farmers’ agitation, as “yet another photo opportunity”. (PTI)

■ Seven cases were today lodged and 62 persons detained in connection with the farmers’ agitation in the violence-hit district, police said. Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Tripathi, who has been transferred in the wake of the firing in the district that left five farmers dead, said the cases have been filed in connection with various incidents of violence.

Addressing a press conference along with the new Collector O P Srivastava, Tripathi said some persons have also been detained for heckling the previous Mandsaur Collector S K Singh in Berheda Pant area yesterday.

He said Town Inspector of Piplayamandi Anil Singh Thakur has been removed from field duties in connection with the firing on farmers.

Rakesh Choudhry has been transferred as the new town inspector. Srivastava, who took charge today, said he is facing a “challenging situation”. “I am trying to understand the situation,” he said. (PTI)

■ Are people paying Krishi Kalyan cess so that the government could buy bullets to be shot at farmers, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) today asked, as it attacked the Centre over the violent stir by peasants in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)

■ Contingent of Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed in Madhya Pradesh’s violence- hit Mandsaur district. (PTI)