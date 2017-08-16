Youth movements across India must come together, says Jignesh Mevani

A file photo of Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani. Photo: Hindustan Times

Hyderabad: Youth movements across India should unite and form a loose coalition, former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) vice-president Shehla Rashid Shora and Dalit leader from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani said on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

Only such a coalition can take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), they said.

“Whether it was JNU, Jadavpur University or the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), all the student movements there were being suppressed. All these movements must be linked, and a common platform must be launched,” said Mevani.

He, Shora and Pratik Sinha, founder of altnews.com which works to dispel fake news, were speaking at a discussion, titled “Do we need radical youth movements for these times?”, during the annual Hasan memorial lecture in Hyderabad.

None of the existing political formations have what it takes to take on the BJP, Sinha said.

“There is a lot of resentment among the people against the BJP, but the Congress cannot even take out a rally of 1,000 people,” he added.

Sinha said he is in the process of registering altnews.com as a not-for-profit organization and will also launch it in Hindi soon because “a lot of fake news is generated in that language”. “We are simply saying that ‘these are the facts, and this is propaganda. Now you decide what you want to believe,” he said.