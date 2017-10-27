Ganapathy suicide: CBI registers case against K.J. George, 2 others

A file photo of Karnataka minister K.J. George. Photo: AFP

Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a case against K.J. George, Karnataka minister and close aide of Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, based on the 5 September Supreme Court direction in a case related to the suicide of a police official last year.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M.K. Ganapathy had given an interview to a local Kannada channel on 7 July last year, naming then home minister and senior Karnataka Congress leader George and two senior police officials—Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pronab Mohanty and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) A.M. Prasad—of harassing him over the years. A few hours later, Ganapathy was found hanging from a ceiling fan at a lodge in Kodagu district, about 250km from Bengaluru.

The case against George and two senior police officials is likely to put the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, heading into elections next year, on the backfoot. The opposition parties, especially the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have already been demanding that George be removed from his cabinet post and will likely take up the issue.

George could not be reached for comments.

The CBI filed a case against Mohanty and Prasad as well.

The SC had ordered a probe by CBI into the suicide and allegations made by late Ganapathy’s father, who filed a plea seeking an investigation into the case. The SC directed that the probe be completed in three months.

Hours after the CBI filed a case, the BJP reiterated its demand that George be removed as cabinet minister to allow for a fair probe. “K.J. George should be removed from cabinet immediately,” B.S.Yeddyurappa , Karnataka BJP president and former chief minister, said on Thursday. He said George’s position as a minister during the probe could hamper fair investigation, alleging that there were even chances of the evidence getting destroyed.

He added that the BJP will carry out protests across the state if Siddaramaiah does not seek George’s resignation.

After the case came to light last year, Siddaramaiah initially defended his colleague and aide, but George finally resigned. The case was later handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), a state government agency. Three months later, George was re-inducted into the cabinet after the CID gave him and the two senior police officials a clean chit in its report, drawing sharp criticism from citizen groups and political parties.

“If George can resign when the case was handed to CID, why is he not resigning when the CBI has filed a case against him?” asked K.S.Eshwarappa, a senior BJP leader, on Thursday.