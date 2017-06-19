Will target any flying object in Syrian airspace under our watch: Russia
The Russian statement came after a US warplane shot down a Syrian army jet in the southern Raqqa countryside
Moscow: Russia’s defence ministry said on Monday that it would view as targets any flying objects over Syria in the areas of the country where its air forces operate, Russian news agencies reported.
The statement came after a US warplane shot down a Syrian army jet on Sunday in the southern Raqqa countryside, with Washington saying the jet had dropped bombs near US-backed forces and Damascus saying the plane was downed while flying a mission against Islamic State militants.
The defence ministry also said that it was suspending its interaction with the US on preventing air incidents over Syria from 19 June, the agencies reported.
The US did not use its communication channel with Russia ahead of the downing of the Syrian government warplane, the ministry was quoted as saying. Reuters