Nathu La shut, China to discuss alternative route for Mansarovar Yatra

New Delhi: The Chinese embassy on Wednesday said China was willing to discuss the possibility of alternative arrangements through other routes for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims, who had planned the journey via Nathu La pass, suggesting that the mountain pass in the Sikkim region was not open anymore for the pilgrimage.

“The official yatra through Lipuleku Pass and non-official yatra through Lhasa and Purang are still on the rails,” says Xie Liyan, spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in India.

“Indian yatra to Kailash Mansarovar is an important part of China-India people-to-people and cultural exchanges... The two sides agreed that a total of 350 yatris in seven batches would take part in yatras to Xizang through Nathu La Pass this year,” she said. “However, days before the departure of the yatris the Indian border troops crossed into the Chinese territory and obstructed the Chinese border troops’ normal activities in Doka La. To ensure the safe and smooth visit of Indian yatris, China has to halt their entry into Xizang through Nathu La Pass,” she said.

The spokesperson also said the Chinese side had notified the Indian side through diplomatic channel. “China consistently respects the Indian people’s religious sentiments and attaches importance to” the pilgrimage,” she said.

While the statement alleged that the Indian border troops crossed into the Chinese territory, India has maintained that it was “deeply concerned at the recent Chinese actions and has conveyed to the Chinese government that such construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for India”.

“According to statistics of Xizang authority, the Chinese side received about 1,000 official yatris and more than 10,000 non-official yatris every year. The Indian government and people from all walks of life have expressed appreciation and gratitude to the efforts by China,” the Chinese embassy statement said.