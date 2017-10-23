Opposition to hold protests ahead of demonetisation anniversary

A file photo of Congress workers at a rally protesting the government’s demonetisation.Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Ahead of the first anniversary of demonetisation, opposition parties on Monday decided to hold protests across the country against the move and its fallout on the economy.

The decision was taken at a meeting called by senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

The meeting was attended by members of the Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India and Bahujan Samaj Party. Rebel Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav was also present.

“It was a meeting of a small group called by Ghulam Nabi Azad to discuss the idea of organizing a protest against demonetisation and economic instability. It was decided to hold protests across the country against demonetization,” said a senior leader, who attended the meeting.

On 8 November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the invalidation of Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes in a crackdown on black money, taking out 86% of the currency in circulation by value, in a move that triggered an unprecedented cash crunch.

Opposition parties also decided to meet once again before the winter session of Parliament to discuss their strategy.