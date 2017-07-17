Three militants killed in gunbattle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Three unidentified militants were on Monday killed by the security forces in an encounter in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, said defence officials.

The encounter broke out at around 8pm at Wanihama village of Anantnag, following an anti-militancy operation launched by the security forces, said a defence spokesman.

He added that three militants were killed in the ensuing gunbattle.