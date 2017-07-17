Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Jul 17 2017. 11 52 PM IST

Three militants killed in gunbattle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Three unidentified militants were on Monday killed by the security forces in an encounter in Anantnag district of south Kashmir

PTI
Militants opened fire on the last vehicle of an army convoy near Bijbehara. Photo: AFP
Militants opened fire on the last vehicle of an army convoy near Bijbehara. Photo: AFP

Srinagar: Three unidentified militants were on Monday killed by the security forces in an encounter in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, said defence officials.

The encounter broke out at around 8pm at Wanihama village of Anantnag, following an anti-militancy operation launched by the security forces, said a defence spokesman.

    He added that three militants were killed in the ensuing gunbattle.

    First Published: Mon, Jul 17 2017. 11 52 PM IST
    Topics: Anantnag encounter militants Jammu and Kashmir terrorism anti-militancy operation

