Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 January, Lok Sabha passes bill to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
Parliament’s winter session has entered its ninth day with both Houses taking up key bills today. Here are the main highlights from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha
Highlights
- 5.23 pm ISTRajya Sabha adjourned till 2 January
- 4.48 pm ISTBanks advised to resolve stressed accounts speedily or start insolvency process: Shiv Pratap Shukla in LS
- 4.36 pm IST‘Centre must act on war footing to combat bad air in Delhi’, says Congress MP M Ramachandran
- 4.18 pm ISTBJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi demands setting up of medical regulator for private hospitals
- 4.14 pm ISTBJP MP Nishikant Dubey raises issue of NPAs of govt banks
- 4.11 pm ISTLok Sabha approves amendments to bankruptcy code
- 3.56 pm ISTNational Medical Commission Bill tabled in Lok Sabha
- 3.42 pm IST77 firms in the list of vanishing companies
- 3.32 pm ISTLok Sabha to not work on 1 January
- 3.12 pm ISTGovt bringing a new bill on consumer protection: Ramvilas Paswan
- 3.03 pm ISTCongress MP Deepender Hooda raises pension issue of para-military forces
- 2.58 pm ISTProtect folk culture of the country: Hema Malini in Lok Sabha
- 2.53 pm ISTBJD, CPM raise MSP for paddy, farmers’ suicide issues respectively
- 2.45 pm ISTCongress MP Rajani Patel raises Kamala Mills fire incident
- 2.31 pm IST2.26 lakh companies deregistered, Maharashtra tops the chart
- 1.40 pm ISTNo IT exemption to cooperative banks: Arun Jaitley
- 1.25 pm ISTBJP MP Kirit Somaiya raises issue of Kamala Mills fire incident
- 1.10 pm ISTBJP, Shiv Sena spar over Kamala Mills fire in Lok Sabha
- 1.02 pm ISTTriple talaq bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha next week
- 12.25 pm ISTParliament schedule today
- New Delhi: Parliament’s winter session has entered its ninth day on Friday with both Houses taking up key bills, including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill approved in Lok Sabha. On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill by voice vote after rejecting a string of amendments moved by opposition members. The Congress said it supported the bill but wanted it to be scrutinised by the Standing Committee of Parliament, a demand that was rejected by the chair. Here are the latest updates and developments from the ongoing winter session of Parliament:
- 5.23 pm IST Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 January
- 4.48 pm IST Banks advised to resolve stressed accounts speedily or start insolvency process: Shiv Pratap Shukla in LSThe government today said it has no plans to waive corporate loan and banks are advised to resolve stressed accounts speedily or start insolvency proceedings case by case. “No proposal for waiver of corporate loan is under consideration of the government,” Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. He was replying to a question if the government has taken note on nation-wide strike by bank employees against various moves, including increase in bank charges, merger of banks and waiver of corporate loans.
- 4.36 pm IST ‘Centre must act on war footing to combat bad air in Delhi’, says Congress MP M RamachandranThe government must take steps on a “war footing” to improve air quality in Delhi and all unscientific development projects and construction works should be stopped immediately as part of initial measures, a Congress MP said today. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Mullappally Ramachandran said Delhi has become one of the most polluted cities globally and the Centre must act with a sense of urgency to deal with the problem. Te MP from Kerala demanded stopping of “all unscientific development projects and construction works immediately” as part of measures to improve the air quality. He also said the government should also examine how to deal with stubble burning in neighbouring states which is identified as one of the reasons behind increasing levels of pollution in Delhi. (PTI)
- 4.18 pm IST BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi demands setting up of medical regulator for private hospitalsBJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi today demanded setting up of a regulator to streamline functioning of private nursing homes and healthcare facilities, particularly to curb malpractices like over-pricing of medical procedures and services. Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Lekhi said the private healthcare sector was virtually unregulated and the time has come to make them accountable and do business under a specific framework. Citing examples of alleged malpractices, she said though the government has reduced price of stents, the hospitals have increased the rates for the procedure to insert them so as to compensate for their losses.
- 4.14 pm IST BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raises issue of NPAs of govt banksBJP MP Nishikant Dubey raised the issue of non-performing assets of the public sector banks and urged the government to ensure that the cost of capital of the banks do not go up. He said the UPA government had signed an international regulatory framework on bank capital adequacy and when the its latest version comes into force on 1 April 2018, the cost of capital in India may go up. “We should come out of Basel III and international financing system or defer its implementation,” said Dubey. (PTI)
- 4.11 pm IST Lok Sabha approves amendments to bankruptcy codeThe Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2017, paving the way for tightening loopholes in the existing code and making the resolution process more effective. Read more
- 3.56 pm IST National Medical Commission Bill tabled in Lok Sabha A bill to replace the apex medical education regulator—Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body, to ensure transparency, was introduced in the Lok Sabha today. Congress members protested the introduction of the National Medical Commission Bill by health minister J.P. Nadda, demanding that it be sent to the parliamentary standing committee for thorough scrutiny. Read more
- 3.42 pm IST 77 firms in the list of vanishing companiesAs many as 77 “vanishing” companies remained untraced after having raised funds through initial public offers (IPOs), parliament was informed on Friday. From the IPOs, which were issued during 1992-2001 period, a total 238 firms were identified as vanishing companies by the coordination and monitoring committee (CMC), a joint mechanism of corporate affairs ministry and markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).Of these, 161 companies have since been removed from the list, as they have subsequently been traced, minister of state for corporate affairs P.P. Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. Read more
- 3.32 pm IST Lok Sabha to not work on 1 January
सोमवार, 1 जनवरी 2018 को लोक सभा में कामकाज नहीं होगाः सुमित्रा महाजन, लोक सभा अध्यक्ष pic.twitter.com/QjWKeq0UXj— Lok Sabha TV (@loksabhatv) December 29, 2017
- 3.12 pm IST Govt bringing a new bill on consumer protection: Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs minister Ramvilas Pawan today asked members in Rajya Sabha not to delay the approval of a proposed bill on consumer protection after one of them raised the issue of misleading advertisements. As SP member Naresh Agrawal raised the issue, Paswan said the cabinet has approved a new bill and urged the lawmakers not to refer it to the Standing Committee and delay the approval process, after it is introduced in Parliament. Responding to the issue during the Zero Hour, chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu referred to an advertisement through which a company claimed to reduce weight in 28 days. He said after making payment of Rs1,230 to the company as demanded, more money was sought for delivering the “original” medicine to reduce weight. “You know my mentality. I did not leave the matter there,” the Chairman said, adding that he asked his staff to raise the matter with the concerned ministry. The minister concerned, he said, acted promptly and an inquiry was carried out. Naidu said it was found that the advertisement originated from the US and added that it should be examined how to check such advertisements. (PTI)
- 3.03 pm IST Congress MP Deepender Hooda raises pension issue of para-military forcesCongress MP Deepender Singh Hooda raised the issue of grievances raised by retired para-military forces and said they should be paid retirement benefits on par with armed forces personnel including pension on the basis of one-rank- one-pension scheme. Hooda suggested that the paramilitary forces should be renamed as ‘internal security forces’ as they are fully competent in dealing with any security threat. “They are called ‘ardh sainik bal’ or paramilitary forces. We should change the name. I suggest they can be renamed as internal security force,” said Hooda. (PTI)
- 2.58 pm IST Protect folk culture of the country: Hema Malini in Lok Sabha Veteran actress Hema Malini today demanded immediate steps by the culture ministry to protect various forms of folk dance and music which are on the verge of extinction, saying the country’s rich cultural heritage must be preserved. Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, she said though the popularity of some of India’s folk culture was on the rise abroad, these were losing prominence in the country. “Cultural heritage is one of the most key aspects for any country. But unfortunately, various forms of folk dances and music are dying in India. We must protect them,” Malini said. The BJP MP, who represents Mathura Lok Sabha constituency, sought immediate steps by the culture ministry to preserve the country’s rich and diverse folk culture. (PTI)
- 2.53 pm IST BJD, CPM raise MSP for paddy, farmers’ suicide issues respectivelyBJD member Dilip Kumar Tirkey urged the Centre to increase the minimum support price for paddy to Rs 2,930 a quintal. K. K. Ragesh (CPI-M) raised the issue of farmers suicide in the country. He said farmers all over the country are agitated and demanded waiver of their loans. (PTI)
- 2.45 pm IST Congress MP Rajani Patel raises Kamala Mills fire incidentRajani Patil (Congress) raised the issue of the major fire that broke out in a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel in Mumbai last night, in which 14 persons have been killed. Patil said incidents like building collapse or fire are discussed at the time of accident, but later forgotten and sought a long term policy to ensure safety of the people. (PTI)
- 2.31 pm IST 2.26 lakh companies deregistered, Maharashtra tops the chartThe government today said that names of over 2.26 lakh companies have been struck off from Registrar of Companies for failing to comply with regulatory requirements, with Maharashtra accounting for most of these firms. ROCs have identified 2.97 lakh companies during 2017-18 which were not filing their financial statements or annual returns for a continuous period of two or more fiscals and, prima facie, were not conducting any business in operations, minister of Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. Out of the total deregistered firms, as many as 59,849 companies are from Maharashtra, followed by Delhi (43,925), Tamil Nadu (24,723), Karnataka (18,165), Telangana (16,817) and Gujarat (11,389). Besides, the minister said that a total number of companies registered in the country at the end of November stood at 17,20,318. Of these, 5.36 lakh companies have been closed. (PTI)
- 1.40 pm IST No IT exemption to cooperative banks: Arun JaitleyThe government today ruled out giving income tax exemption to profit-making cooperative banks saying they functioned like commercial banks and should be treated on par. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in Lok Sabha that the cooperative banks functioned like any other commercial bank and the principle of mutuality, which is central to granting exemption under Section 80P of the Income Tax Act, does not apply to them because their area of operations extends even to non-members. “Income tax is a tax on profits and there is no rationale for exempting profit-making cooperative banks from payment of income tax,” he said during Question Hour. Jaitley said most of these banks provided standard banking facilities like opening of letters of credit, bill discounting and collection, lockers and safe deposit vaults and bank guarantees.“These banks are thus no different from commercial banks and therefore are required to be treated at par with them,” he said. (PTI)
- 1.25 pm IST BJP MP Kirit Somaiya raises issue of Kamala Mills fire incident
Today I raised the issue of Kamala Mills Fire in Loksabha, Parliament. The illegal construction of Kamala Mill Compound and also Phoenix Mall. It's death trap. Wants Fire Security Audit and action against BMC corrupt officials and the owner— Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) December 29, 2017
- 1.10 pm IST BJP, Shiv Sena spar over Kamala Mills fire in Lok SabhaBJP and Shiv Sena today sparred in Lok Sabha over the fire incident in Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel where at least 14 people lost their lives, while 19 others were injured. Argument started between BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant. Sena MP Arvind Sawant was demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident, reports ANI.
- 1.02 pm IST Triple talaq bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha next week
#TripleTalaqbill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha next week— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017
- 12.25 pm IST Parliament schedule todayFollowing is today’s legislative business for the two Houses of Parliament: Lok Sabha: Bill to be introduced: The National Medical Commission Bill. Bills for consideration and passing: The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill; The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill; The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill; The High Court and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill. The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill; The Dentists (Amendment) Bill. Private Members’ Business. Rajya Sabha: Private Members’ Business. Bills for consideration and passing: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Amendment) Bill; The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill; The Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill. (PTI)
First Published: Fri, Dec 29 2017.
