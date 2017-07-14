SC orders CBI probe into 62 cases of alleged extra-judicial killings in Manipur

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a probe led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into 62 cases of alleged extra-judicial killings of civilians by security personnel and police in Manipur.

A bench headed by justice Madan B. Lokur also directed the agency to submit a status report on the same by January next year.

More From Livemint »

The court was responding to a public interest litigation (PIL), seeking probe and compensation in alleged cases of extra-judicial killings by security forces in the state of Manipur from 2000-2012.

At an earlier hearing, the court had asked the state of Manipur to segregate among several extra-judicial cases related to the state police.

The court is monitoring over 1,500 cases of alleged fake encounter in the state.

The matters were being heard by the court under four heads—commission of inquiry, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) cases, judicial inquiry or high court matters, and cases based on written complaints.