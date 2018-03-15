T.T.V. Dhinakaran launches new party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam

A file photo of T.T.V. Dhinakaran. Photo: PTI

Chennai: T.T.V. Dhinakaran launched his new party, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), on Thursday morning at a public meeting in Madurai.

“We will win all upcoming elections by using the latest name and party flag,” said the member of legislature from the R.K. Nagar constituency.

He said that the new party will try to retrieve the two leaves symbol. “Until then we will continue to use the pressure cooker symbol,” he added.

The tricolour party flag—black, white and red—has late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa’s image on the centre.

After the Election Commission (EC) alloted the “two leaves” symbol to the united All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) faction, under chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his deputy O. Panneerselvam, in November, Dhinakaran moved the Delhi HC challenging the EC’s decision. While the verdict on the matter is pending, Dhinakaran, in an interim application, sought the “pressure cooker” symbol to continue political activities as “a unified entity during the pendency of the challenge”.

Last week, the Delhi high court ordered the EC to permit the use of “pressure cooker” symbol that was used by him during the R.K. Nagar by-election in December and allow the use of a preferred party name.

During the hearing, Dhinakaran had suggested three names for his faction—All India Amma Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, MGR Amma Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and MGR Amma Dravida Kazhagam.

Dhinakaran recently stated that the intention to launch a new party was to function as “a registered political organization until we completely retrieve AIADMK”.

“It a temporary arrangement,” he had added.