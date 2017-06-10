Mandsaur killings: Congress demands President’s Rule in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Congress on Saturday demanded imposition of President’s Rule in Madhya Pradesh, saying Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has no right to continue as he is evading from his constitutional duties. Instead of consoling the families of farmers killed in the police firing, Chouhan sat on a fast in Bhopal, Leader of Opposition in MP Assembly Ajay Singh told reporters here.

“One of the killed farmers was father of a 40-day- old child. Chouhan should have gone to meet his wife and the child and family of other farmers, who were killed. CM has been evading constitutional responsibility. We demand imposition of President’s Rule in the state,” said Singh.

He said it is reprehensible that the CM is now expecting the aggrieved farmers to come to Bhopal and meet him.

“Several important issues including seventh pay scale for employees are pending with the government. Farmers are taking to the street due to their problems. Anarchy is prevailing in the state. But, CM is performing a nautanki (drama) by sitting on a fast,” Singh added.

He alleged that Chouhan, who himself claimed to be son of a farmer, “wants farmers to commit suicide peacefully under the burden of loans.”

“Two days back, a farmer in Raisen told his daughter not to serve food as he consumed poisonous substance. Farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur. However, CM did not reach out to them. CM should be remorseful but after leaving his post,” he said.

Singh said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee immediately rushed to strife-torn Darjeeling and is leading the administration but MP’s CM is sitting on a fast.

Congress workers led by its chief spokesperson K K Mishra prayed the Lord to give Sadbudhi (good sense) to CM by performing a yajna in front of party’s state headquarters this afternoon.

Meanwhile, police apprehended 48 Congress workers including seven women when they were marching towards BHEL Dussehra Maidan where the CM is sitting on a fast.

“We were marching peacefully to tell farmers’ problems to the CM but police stopped us at Board Office Square. We are also farmers. Police cane charged and arrested us,” claimed Congress leader Yogendra Chouhan.