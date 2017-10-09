Congress demands probe into allegations against Jay Amit Shah

Police detain a Congress worker during a protest rally against BJP president Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah in Mumbai on Monday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Sensing an opportunity to embarrass the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress on Monday reiterated its claim for a detailed investigation of allegations levelled against Jay Amit Shah, son of BJP president Amit Shah, in a story published on an online portal.

“It is our responsibility to raise these questions on behalf of the people of the country so that the truth comes out in the open. If there is nothing wrong, no problem. If there has been a problem that too should come out. But you cannot say that we cannot raise this question,” Anand Sharma, deputy leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader, told reporters at a press conference on Monday.

On its part however, the BJP continues to claim the allegations against Jay Amit Shah are baseless and is now planning to file a criminal defamation case.

Similarly, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to take a jibe at prime minister Narendra Modi.

“We demand from the prime minister, who speaks a lot on every issue, should break his silence on this issue. An independent investigation should take place and till it gets over, Amit Shah should step down from his post to ensure it happens in a free and fair manner,” Sharma added.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress senior leader Kapil Sibal held a press conference where he criticized the BJP over “crony capitalism” and demanded an investigation over the matter.

Following this, union minister Piyush Goyal rejected the Congress’s charges and said that Jay Amit Shah would file a criminal and Rs100 crore civil defamation case in the matter, according to a news report by Press Trust of India. “We are not avoiding the issue. On the contrary, we have gone on the offensive,” Goyal told reporters.