Gujarat election result raises question on PM Modi’s credibility: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the Gujarat election result raises questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s credibility.

Gandhi-led Congress improved its seat tally to 80 from 61 in 2012 in yesterday’s poll results wherein BJP saw a decline in its seat share, which dropped to 99 from 115 in 2012 assembly elections.

Gandhi also said that Gujarat has given the message to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Modiji that the anger within you will not work.