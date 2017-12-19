Gujarat election result raises question on PM Modi’s credibility: Rahul Gandhi
Congress improved its seat share to 80 from 61 in 2012 in Monday’s Gujarat election results, while the BJP saw its seat share decline to 99 from 115
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the Gujarat election result raises questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s credibility.
Gandhi-led Congress improved its seat tally to 80 from 61 in 2012 in yesterday’s poll results wherein BJP saw a decline in its seat share, which dropped to 99 from 115 in 2012 assembly elections.
Gandhi also said that Gujarat has given the message to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Modiji that the anger within you will not work.
First Published: Tue, Dec 19 2017. 01 39 PM IST
Latest News »
- IIM Bill approved for more autonomy to Indian Institutes of Management
- IPL auctions to be held on 27, 28 January in Bengaluru: BCCI official
- West Bengal govt to collect toll tax from state highways
- RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.1205 against US dollar
- Himachal Pradesh elections: CM Virbhadra Singh resigns after Congress loses power