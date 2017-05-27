Achhe din are here, says BJP chief Amit Shah

Amit Shah said every family now has a bank account and 13,000 of 18,000 villages which were unelectrified have now got electricity. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah said on Friday that the achhe din (good days) promised to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he started his term had arrived, as the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) celebrated its third anniversary.

“The Prime Minister has laid the foundation of a new India,” Shah said at a news conference.

The promise of ushering in achhe din was one of the key poll pitches of Modi in the 2014 general election in which the BJP became the first party in 30 years to win a majority in the Lok Sabha on its own.

“My appeal is—ask the question about achhe din to the two crore women who now have LPG cylinders. It is achhe din for them,” Shah said, listing some of the NDA’s achievements. “4.5 crore households now have access to toilets, it is achhe din for them. People who have received loans through Mudra Yojana, it is achhe din for them.”

Every family now has a bank account and 13,000 of 18,000 villages which were unelectrified have now got electricity, said Shah.

Calling its decisiveness the biggest strength of the BJP-led NDA government, Shah said the authority of the Prime Minister’s Office has been restored, hitting out at the decade-long rule of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Shah referred to the corruption scandals that marred the previous government, and said not a single charge of corruption had been levelled against the NDA.

Shah attributed India’s rise as the world’s fastest-growing major economy to government measures. He listed measures such as the passage of the goods and services tax bill, demonetisation of high-value currency notes and surgical strikes by the army against terror camps across the Line of Control in Kashmir among the major achievements of the Modi government.

“The government has...also brought in a law to monitor benami property to curb corruption and eliminate black money from the country,” he noted.

The BJP chief said a new law which provides for six months of maternity leave to working women against the earlier three months showed the “sensitive face” of the government.

On the political front, Shah said the BJP would exceed its current tally of 282 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. “BJP has virtually finished three banes of politics—casteism, family rule and appeasement,” he said.

PTI contributed to this story.