Govt rehearses Friday’s midnight GST launch event at Parliament

New Delhi: A mega rehearsal was conducted on Wednesday night in the Central Hall of Parliament ahead of the historic launch of the goods and services tax (GST) at midnight on 30 June.

The rehearsal was conducted around 10pm to ensure that all things were in place during the main event, people aware of the matter said.

Officers concerned from various departments including those from the finance ministry attended the rehearsal event, the people said.

The GST launch event will take place in the Central Hall of the Parliament, which witnessed a function to mark 50 years of Independence, and will be attended by President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, finance minister Arun Jaitley and a host of senior ministers and bureaucrats, among others.

Mukherjee had piloted the first Constitutional Amendment Bill to bring in the GST in 2011 when he was finance minister with the previous UPA government. The final event is likely to start at 11pm on 30 June and will be on till half past midnight, the people said.