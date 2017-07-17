Gurugram, Ambala to have 24-hour power supply from 15 August
As per the state government’s plan, rural feeders of Gurugram and Ambala districts in Haryana would be strengthened and the power infrastructure improved
Gurugram: From 15 August—Independence Day—onwards, the districts of Gurugram and Ambala in Haryana will have round-the-clock electricity.
A blueprint in this regard has been prepared by the government. Under the plan, the rural feeders of the twin districts would be strengthened and the power infrastructure improved as per requirement, chairman and managing director of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) Shatrujit Kapoor said.
He was addressing sarpanches and Panchayati Raj representatives of Pataudi, Manesar and Farukhnagar areas to seek their support for forming the ‘bijli sudhar samiti’ in their villages.
For 24-hour power supply, the village panchayat is required to submit a resolution to adopt ‘Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon’.
At present, 17 villages of the Gurugram district are covered under the scheme, Kapoor said.
The defective electricity lines would be replaced and new transformers be installed, and other infra projects will be taken up in the villages adopting the scheme, for which estimates of about Rs45 crore have been prepared and approved, he added.