Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Thu, Aug 10 2017. 02 50 PM IST

No renewal of insurance for vehicles without pollution certificate: Supreme Court

Supreme Court grants four weeks time to the Centre to ensure that there are functional centres in NCR to ensure that vehicles plying have pollution control certificates
PTI
The Supreme Court bench was hearing a PIL filed by environmentalist M.C. Mehta way back in 1985 dealing with various aspects of pollution.Photo: Mint
The Supreme Court bench was hearing a PIL filed by environmentalist M.C. Mehta way back in 1985 dealing with various aspects of pollution.Photo: Mint

New Delhi: In a bid to curb pollution, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued a slew of directions, including that insurance companies will not renew insurance of a vehicle unless the owner provides pollution under control (PUC) certificate.

A bench headed by justice Madan B. Lokur also asked the ministry of road transport and highways to ensure that all fuel refilling centres in the National Capital Region (NCR) have PUC centres.

The apex court granted four weeks time to the Centre to ensure that there are functional PUC centres in NCR to ensure that vehicles plying have PUC certificate.

The court considered the suggestions given by Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA). The bench was hearing a PIL filed by environmentalist M.C. Mehta way back in 1985 dealing with various aspects of pollution.

First Published: Thu, Aug 10 2017. 02 50 PM IST
Topics: Supreme Court pollution control SC pollution certificate for vehicles car insurance

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share