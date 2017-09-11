Nirmala Sitharaman to hold daily meetings with chiefs of armed forces, defence secretary

Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman with officers and troops during her visit at Naliya Airforce station in Gujarat on Monday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet all three service chiefs every day to speed up decision-making, the ministry said on Monday.

“Daily morning meetings with the three Service Chiefs and a separate daily meeting with the Defence Secretary have been formatted as a new practice for quick decision making,” it said, adding, “Towards ensuring time bound and speedy disposal, it has been decided to hold DAC meetings (defence acquisition council) on a fortnightly basis.”

The focus of the daily meetings would include settling all outstanding land related issues for infrastructure projects and matters relating to welfare of defence personnel and their families.

The second woman defence minister after Indira Gandhi was in Goa and Uttarlai airbase in Barmer in Rajasthan at the weekend.

“I am obeying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directions to meet the jawans posted on the frontiers,” she said on Sunday adding, “I was in Goa earlier in the morning to flag off Indian Navy women crew’s attempt to circumnavigate the globe and now have come to Uttarlai Air Force base in Barmer.”

Besides strategic affairs the defence ministry is also being watched keenly by the private sector. The much-awaited strategic partnership model will allow local private sector companies to form joint ventures with foreign defence equipment makers—a shot in the arm for the government’s Make in India programme as well as efforts by the Indian private sector to make inroads into the lucrative defence equipment business.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Tata Group and Adani group are among Indian companies likely to benefit the most from the strategic partnerships.

Jayant D. Patil, head of defence and whole time director of Larsen & Toubro Ltd, said the minister’s initial comments have been encouraging.

“Having heard the minister’s... articulation, the industry feels enthused that the indigenous agenda will really move forward and what we have been waiting for long will get converted into tangible business both to the industry and armed forces,” Patil said.

PTI contributed to the story.