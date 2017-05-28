| E-Paper
UK police arrest 14th person in connection with Manchester attack

A total of 14 people have been arrested in connection with the Manchester suicide attack, in which 22 people died

Kylie MacLellan
British police said they had arrested a 14th person in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing, and were searching a property in the south of the city. Photo: Bloomberg

London: British police said on Sunday they had arrested a 14th person in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing, and were searching a property in the south of the city.

The 25-year-old man was arrested in the southwest of Manchester “on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act”, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Twitter.

A total of 14 people have been arrested in connection with the attack, in which 22 people died. Two have been released without charge, while 12 men remain in custody for questioning. Reuters

