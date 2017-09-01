RBI’s Viral Acharya says loan waivers not a long-term solution to farm sector issues

In its fiscal 2017 annual report, the central bank had noted that farm loan waivers are a major fiscal risk over the medium term, impacting credit discipline and vitiating credit culture.

Mumbai: Viral Acharya, Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) deputy governor, on Thursday said that farm loan waivers cannot be a long-term solution to resolve the problems faced by country’s agriculture sector. At best, it can be a short-term remedy for the distress faced by farmers.

“A sustainable and long-term resolution of our farmer community requires concerted and urgent reforms in the areas of agricultural marketing, pricing, credit and extension systems, and an open trading regime,” he said, while speaking at seminar on “Agricultural Debt Waiver – Efficacy and Limitations” organised by the RBI.

In its fiscal 2017 annual report, the central bank had noted that farm loan waivers are a major fiscal risk over the medium term, impacting credit discipline and vitiating credit culture. As per initial estimates, the total loan waivers announced during 2017-18 till 2 August, amount to 0.4% of gross domestic product (GDP), it added.

So far in 2017, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Karnataka have announced farm loan waivers.

The report also said that farm loan waivers could add to upward pressures on inflation.

Urjit Patel, RBI governor, said that farm loan waivers first impact the balance sheets of lending institutions and the second round impact is on public finances in the form of higher revenue expenditure.

“This, in turn, has to be financed by additional market borrowings which push up interest rates, not just for the states but for the entire economy. A collateral damage is that private borrowers are crowded out of the finite pool of investible resources as the cost of borrowing rises,” he said.

Patel said that while recognising the distress faced by farmers due to disruption in crop cycles, it is important to also note external factors that spill over beyond agriculture sector.

He added that crop insurance, infrastructure, irrigation, technology-enabled productivity improvements and opening up the farm economy are some of the elements recognised for the optimal approach to handling these issues.