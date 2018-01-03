Parliament highlights: Maharashtra caste violence, triple talaq dominate proceedings

Congress' Anand Sharma moves notice stating that #TripleTalaqBill be referred to a Select Committee of #RajyaSabha, also proposes names of committee members. pic.twitter.com/VvGdNI1zf8— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018
- 5.01 pm ISTRajya Sabha adjourned for the day
- 4.16 pm ISTArun Jaitley accuses Congress of ‘double standards’ on triple talaq
- 3.31 pm ISTCongress moves notice to refer triple talaq bill to standing committee
- 3.18 pm ISTTriple talaq bill tabled in Rajya Sabha
- 2.33 pm ISTGovt tables amended OBC bill in Lok Sabha
- 1.49 pm ISTLok Sabha adjourned for the day
- 1.13 pm ISTCongress doing politics over Bhima-Koregaon violence: Ananth Kumar in LS
- 1.09 pm ISTPM Modi should give statement on Bhima Koregaon violence, demands Congress
- 12.52 pm ISTLok Sabha adjourned over Maharashtra caste violence
- 12.36 pm ISTRajya Sabha adjourns twice
- 12.13 pm ISTRajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
- 12.06 pm ISTBhima-Koregaon caste violence issue raised in Rajya Sabha
- 11.42 am ISTRajya Sabha adjournment comes after yesterday’s record productive session
- 11.31 am ISTQuestion Hour in Lok Sabha takes up new coal allocation policy
- 11.27 am ISTRajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon over Bhima-Koregaon violence
- 11.26 am ISTBJP parliamentary meeting discusses triple talaq bill
- 11.25 am ISTParliament schedule today
- New Delhi: The 11th day of the ongoing winter session of Parliament was dominated by issues of Bhima-Koregaon caste violence and triple talaq bill on Wednesday. The government today tabled in the Lok Sabha the crucial OBC bill, while Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tabled the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha. However, the proceedings of the day were disrupted in both Houses over the caste violence in Maharashtra. Here are the main highlights from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on day 11 of the ongoing winter session of Parliament:
- 4.16 pm IST Arun Jaitley accuses Congress of ‘double standards’ on triple talaqSenior BJP leader Arun Jaitley today accused the Congress of “double standards” in its stand on the triple talaq bill, saying it was trying to stall the bill in the Rajya Sabha after supporting it in the Lok Sabha. Read more
- 3.31 pm IST Congress moves notice to refer triple talaq bill to standing committee
- 3.18 pm IST Triple talaq bill tabled in Rajya SabhaUnion Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tables the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha, ANI reports. The Muslim Women(Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 contains provisions to protect the rights of married Muslim women and to prohibit divorce by pronouncing talaq by their husbands and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha.
- 2.33 pm IST Govt tables amended OBC bill in Lok SabhaThe government today tabled in the Lok Sabha the crucial OBC bill, proposing to negate the amendments proposed by the Rajya Sabha in the last session, with the ruling BJP asserting that it underscored the government’s commitment to empower backward classes. The bill, which proposes constitutional status for the OBC commission, carries most of the provisions it had in its original version passed by the Lok Sabha before the opposition got amendments passed in the Upper House in the last session. (PTI)
- 1.49 pm IST Lok Sabha adjourned for the day
लोक सभा की कार्यवाही दिनांक 4/1/2018 प्रातः 11 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित— Lok Sabha TV (@loksabhatv) January 3, 2018
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 AM on 4/1/2018 pic.twitter.com/PqA7inHSlx
- 1.13 pm IST Congress doing politics over Bhima-Koregaon violence: Ananth Kumar in LS
Congress is doing politics over violence in #Maharashtra, they are not willing to solve the matter: Parliamentary Affairs Minister @AnanthKumar_BJP pic.twitter.com/rARIym8hY8— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) January 3, 2018
- 1.09 pm IST PM Modi should give statement on Bhima Koregaon violence, demands CongressCongress leader Mallikarjun Kharge says in Lok Sabha “Supreme Court judge should be appointed for inquiry in the Bhima Koregaon violence. PM should also give a statement, he can’t stay mum! He is a ‘Mauni baba on such issues’.” (ANI)
- 12.36 pm IST Rajya Sabha adjourns twiceRajya Sabha today saw two adjournments during the pre-lunch period, as several members including those from the Congress and BSP, sought to raise the issue of caste violence in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Maharashtra remained on edge after the anniversary celebrations of a battle fought 200 years ago brought to fore simmering caste tensions, even as a statewide bandh called today to protest the state government’s alleged failure to stop violence, witnessed stray protests by Dalits. (PTI)
- 12.06 pm IST Bhima-Koregaon caste violence issue raised in Rajya SabhaRajya Sabha was abruptly adjourned today till noon as several opposition members, including those from the Congress and BSP, sought to raise the issue of caste violence in Maharashtra. As soon as the papers were laid during Zero Hour, chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu asked leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad to speak. In the meanwhile, Satish Chandra Mishra of BSP was on his feet and raised the Maharashtra violence issue, alleging that the RSS and BJP were responsible for the violence against dalits. Mishra and some other members said they had given a notice for holding a discussion on the matter. Several other opposition members as well as those from the treasury benches too were on feet. As many members tried to speak on the issue simultaneously, Naidu adjourned the House till noon. (PTI)
- 11.42 am IST Rajya Sabha adjournment comes after yesterday’s record productive sessionThe Rajya Sabha adjournment during the pre-noon session comes a day after the House of Elders set a sort of record by completing all the Zero Hour matters. Read more
- 11.31 am IST Question Hour in Lok Sabha takes up new coal allocation policy
लोक सभा में अभी जारी है प्रश्नकाल,— Lok Sabha TV (@loksabhatv) January 3, 2018
नई कोयला आवंटन नीति पर सांसदों के प्रश्नों का मंत्री दे रहे हैं उत्तर pic.twitter.com/YAcM7yxyfG
- 11.26 am IST BJP parliamentary meeting discusses triple talaq bill
In today's parliamentary party meeting, we discussed 2 important bills. 1st, the Constitution 123rd Amendment Bill which will give constitutional status to OBC Commission & 2nd, the bill which will end Triple Talaq & protect the rights of Muslim women: Union Minister Ananth Kumar pic.twitter.com/tpmY2zCxOx— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018
- 11.25 am IST Parliament schedule todayFollowing is today’s legislative business for the two Houses of Parliament: Lok Sabha: Consideration of Rajya Sabha Amendment: The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill. Bills for consideration and passing: The High Court and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill; The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill; The Dentists (Amendment) Bill; The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill. Rajya Sabha: Calling attention on the situation arising due to the construction of barrages and check dams over Mahanadi river by Chhattisgarh Government. Bills for consideration and passing: The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill; The Central Road Fund (Amendment)Bill; The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill. (PTI)
First Published: Wed, Jan 03 2018. 11 29 AM IST
