DIPP to seek firms’ feedback on business climate in states

Commerce and industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that feedback from firms will help improve ease of doing business in states. Photo: Sameer Joshi/Mint

New Delhi: The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) will seek feedback from companies after October on the initiatives of the states to improve business climate for investors, a senior official on Monday said.

Secretary in the DIPP Ramesh Abhishek said that by 31 October, states will be uploading the steps taken by them on the 405 action points given by the DIPP on the ease of doing business portal.

“From this year, we have decided that we will be taking user feedback as well,” he said in New Delhi. “We will do online field survey with the users on each of these actions points. This is a massive work which we are going to undertake. But, now this is right time to do a reality check on the claims of the states,” he added.

Every year, the DIPP with the help of the World Bank ranks the states based on various parameters concerning ease of doing business. Commerce and industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that feedback from firms will help improve ease of doing business in states.

Only announcing reforms will not help, those measures should positively impact the user industries, she said in New Delhi at the release of a NITI Aayog’s report on ease of doing business. “Measures are being taken at various levels so that India become a manufacturing hub,” she added.