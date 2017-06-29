Killing people in name of ‘Gau Bhakti’ is not acceptable: Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned cow vigilantes for killing people in the name of “Gau Bhakti”, which he called as “not acceptable”. Modi’s statement has come in the wake of growing cases of mob-lynching by gau rakshaks.

Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 29, 2017

“Today I want to say a few words and express sadness on some of the things going on. We are a land of non violence. We are the land of Mahatma Gandhi. Why do we forget that. No one spoke about protecting cows more than Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave. Yes. It should be done. But, killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve. As a society, there is no place for violence,” Modi said at an event to mark the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Shrimad Rajchandraji in Gujarat.

Modi’s statement comes a day after protests erupted across Indian cities as part of the movement called ‘Not in my name’.