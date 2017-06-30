Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Jun 30 2017. 03 11 PM IST

Grain traders protest against 5% GST, shut shops

Wholesale commodity markets, including grains, pulses and sugar in the capital were closed on Friday as a mark of protest against 5% GST on branded grains, sugar

Grain Merchant Welfare Organisation is demanding 0% GST rate. Photo: Bloomberg
New Delhi: Wholesale commodity markets, including grains, pulses and sugar in the capital were closed on Friday as a mark of protest against 5% GST on branded grains and sugar.

A majority of wholesale grain, pulse and other commodity shops were shut in Naya Bazar, said Ashok Kumar Bansal, general secretary, Grain Merchant Welfare Organisation.

    Bansal said the organisation has been demanding 0% GST rate.

    GST, which will subsume over a dozen taxes including excise, service tax, VAT and other local levies, is slated for a mid-night launch from 1 July. Branded grains, rice, sugar and atta will be levied 5% GST.

    First Published: Fri, Jun 30 2017. 03 11 PM IST
