I-T raids: D.K. Shivakumar apologises to Siddaramaiah for mother’s remarks

Income tax officials conduct a search on the premises of Karnataka power minister D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: Karnataka power minister D.K. Shivakumar, who faced the heat of the Income-Tax department raids, on Saturday apologised to chief minister Siddaramaiah for the remarks made by his mother that the CM had “betrayed” her son.

Shivakumar, who was grilled by the income tax sleuths for three consecutive days in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, said that by “misusing” her innocence, certain sections of the media had “instigated” her to make comments against the chief minister. Speaking to a Kannada TV news channel, Shivakumar’s mother Gowramma had accused Siddaramaiah of “betraying” her son.

She had said, “He (Siddaramaiah) has come up (in politics) because of my son, today he has malice against my son, but we can’t say anything as elections are fast approaching. Let him and BJP wait and watch.” Asked whether she has doubts about chief minister’s hand behind the I-T raids, she had said, “there may be...”

Stating that the comments were made under the influence of motherly affection towards him, Shivakumar in a statement said, “I’m tendering public apology to the chief minister.” He said, “My mother is not educated; she is someone who is not aware of as to under whom the I-T department comes. At a time when she was under stress, certain sections of the media by misusing her innocence, instigated her to make comments against the chief minister.”

Apologising to the chief minister and to the public for the “unintentional” statements made by his mother, Shivakumar said Siddaramaiah had always encouraged and supported him. “I convey my gratitude to the chief minister, party leaders, workers and well-wishers for the concern expressed towards me and my family at the time of crisis,” he added.

On Gowramma’s remarks, Siddaramaiah had on Friday said he did not want to react on it.