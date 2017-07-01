Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Sat, Jul 01 2017. 08 52 AM IST

GST Council to review rollout of Goods and Services Tax on 5 August: CBEC

The all-powerful GST Council will review the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax as also levies on some of the items on 5 August, says CBEC chief Vanaja N Sarna

PTI
CBEC chief rules out any glitches in the rollout, says various steps have been taken to spread awareness about the new taxation system. Photo: Hindustan Times
CBEC chief rules out any glitches in the rollout, says various steps have been taken to spread awareness about the new taxation system. Photo: Hindustan Times

Latest News »

New Delhi: The all-powerful GST Council will review the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax as also levies on some of the items on 5 August.

“The review meeting of the GST Council would be on the first Saturday of August,” Central Board of Excise and Customs chairperson Vanaja N Sarna told PTI.

More From Livemint »

    The meeting will take stock of the implementation of the biggest tax reform since independence and also review tax rate with regard to any commodity highlighted by members in the meeting, she said.

    She ruled out any glitches in the rollout and said various steps have been taken to spread awareness about the new taxation system.

    “It is good and simple tax and it is good from all aspects. So, many taxes, 17 taxes going into one is definitely going to get simple,” she said.

    Talking about the GST rollout, minister of state for finance Santosh Gangwar said it is a big economic reform for the country. “This is a historic moment. Consumer will benefit under the GST regime. Depending on the need, we will review the taxes,” he told PTI after the GST launch.

    First Published: Sat, Jul 01 2017. 08 52 AM IST
    Topics: GST Launch GST Council CBEC GST Levies GST Tax Rate

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share