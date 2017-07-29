Health ministry releases guidelines aimed at improving newborn health

Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

Sick and newborn babies are highly vulnerable and require careful nurturing in order to survive the neonatal period and the first year of life. Considering that informed parents can be of help in a hospital treating a sick baby admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the health and family welfare ministry has released guidelines aimed at improving newborn health.

“In the recent years, it is realized that if parents are trained, during the stay of their babies in the hospital, to provide supportive care to their sick and newborns, it will help in not only improving survival of the babies after discharge but will also provide for psycho-social and developmental needs of the newborn. In this regard, Family Participatory Care has emerged as an important concept of health care which provides for partnership between health care staff and families in care of sick newborns admitted in the Special Newborn Care Units (SNCU),” the ministry said in a statement.

Under the guidelines—Operational Guidelines for Planning and Implementation of Family Participatory Care (FPC)—parent-attendants will be trained in newborn care through a structured programme including an audio-visual module and a training guide. The staff at a newborn care unit would provide continuous supervision and support.

Provisions for infrastructure and logistics strengthening required for implementing FPC are ensured in the annual state Program Implementation Plan (PIP).

“The guidelines will be shared with the States for implementation and it is expected that these guidelines when implemented by States would further improve the quality of care being provided in the SNCUs across the country,” the statement said.

Under the National Health Mission, more than 700 state of the art Special Newborn Care Units (SNCU) have been established across the country to provide 24 X 7 comprehensive care to the newborns by dedicated trained staff.