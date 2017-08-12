Gorakhpur children’s deaths: Congress seeks UP CM Yogi Adityanath resignation

Congress spokesperson Manish Tiwari tweets, “UP health minister only seeks votes in Lal Bahadur Shastri ji’s name —he doesn’t follow Shastri ji’s high morals in politics.” Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday said Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and health minister Siddharth Nath Singh should resign taking “moral responsibility” for the death of 30 infants at a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tiwari also demanded strict action against those responsible for the deaths, allegedly due to shortage of supply of liquid oxygen, at Baba Raghav Das Medical College in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“There are clearly two dimensions to it, that of criminal culpability of all those who are responsible —the hospital administration, the oxygen supplier and the district administration which is supposed to exercise superintendence over the hospital, and the other is the moral responsibility of the chief minister.

“While all those responsible must be charged with criminal culpability accounting to murder,...there is a moral dimension which the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and his health minister must take responsibility for and resign immediately,” Tiwari said.

Taking a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh health minister, the Congress leader tweeted, “UP Health Minister only seeks votes in Lal Bahadur Shastri ji’s name -he doesn’t follow Shastri ji’s high morals in politics... Shastri ji resigned taking moral responsibility for railway accident, @sidharthnsingh holds on to power even after death of infants(sic).”

Singh is grandson of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Health minister Singh had yesterday told PTI, “The deaths of children were very unfortunate and the government will set up an inquiry committee to ascertain if any lapse has been there and if anyone is found guilty he will be made accountable.”

He said that according to reports from the paediatric department of the hospital, 60 children died due to various diseases since 7 August. Singh, however, asserted that the deaths were not because of paucity of oxygen.