Delhi HC notice to AAP government on appointment of finance director in Transco

New Delhi: The Delhi high court has sought a response from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Delhi Transco Ltd, a state-owned power company, on a plea alleging that the appointment of director (finance) in the public-sector undertaking (PSU) was not approved by lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal.

Justice V.K. Rao directed the authorities to file a counter affidavit in three days on a plea challenging the action of the power department to issue an order on 5 June for giving charge of director (finance) of Delhi Transco Ltd to its company secretary.

The court fixed the hearing for 3 August on the plea filed by Surender Babbar, also a senior officer in the firm, alleging that his seniority has been overlooked.

The court, while issuing notice to the Delhi government’s power department, Delhi Transco and its company secretary, said “any action taken by any of the respondents pursuant to and on the basis of impugned order of 5 June 2017 will be subject to the outcome of this court”.

Babbar, who was employed as general manager (finance) with Delhi Transco, has claimed that the company secretary of the firm has been wrongly allowed to take over the charge of director (finance).

Seeking quashing of 5 June order, Babbar claimed he was the only officer eligible for the post.

The plea said Babbar was sent out of the power company as he had alleged irregularities in the operations and management of projects worth Rs200 crore executed by Power Grid Corporation.