Bihar trust vote live: Nitish Kumar moves confidence motion in Assembly

A file photo of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi. Photo: AP

New Delhi: The new Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar is seeking a trust vote in the state assembly on Friday.

“A one-day special session of the Bihar Assembly has been convened on Friday in which the new government will seek trust vote,” principal secretary, cabinet coordination department, Brajesh Mehrotra said on Thursday.

The leader of the opposition and former deputy chief minister, Tejashwi Yadav, will speak first. His party, the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), has appealed for a “conscience vote” in which legislators are not bound by orders to vote for their party.

A day after the dramatic power shift in the eastern state, Kumar was sworn in as chief minister on Thursday along with senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who returned as deputy chief minister. With this, the formal alliance between the BJP and the Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), got sealed and Kumar returned to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold, after a four-year hiatus.

Friday’s session is likely to be a stormy one considering the belligerent mood displayed by the RJD which said it was not given a chance to form the government despite being the single-largest party.

Nitish Kumar needs 122 votes to win the trust vote. The chief minister and his new partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) together have 124 legislators in the 243-member assembly. They claim to have the support of 132, including smaller parties and Independents, and sources said Kumar is confident he will sail through.

Here are the live updates and developments in Bihar politics:

■ Nitish Kumar moves confidence motion in Bihar assembly. (PTI)

■ Patna high court adjourns for Monday hearing of PILs challenging formation of new Nitish government. (PTI)

■ The leader of the opposition and former deputy chief minister, Tejashwi Yadav, will speak first.

■ Legislators start arriving at the Raj Bhawan in Bihar.