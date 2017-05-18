Reema Lagoo, actor, passes away at 59

Mumbai: Actress Reema Lagoo, best known for playing the modern-day Bollywood mother in films such as “Maine Pyar Kiya”, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” and “Kal Ho Na Ho”, passed away on Thursday at a hospital here. She was 59.

Lagoo died of a cardiac arrest in the early hours of the morning at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital late last night after she complained of chest pain, the hospital’s executive director Ram Narain told PTI.

She is survived by her daughter Mrunmayee, who is also a theatre and film actress as well as theatre director. Lagoo’s son-in-law Vinay Waikul told PTI, “She was complaining of chest pain so we took her to the hospital at around 1am. She passed away due to a heart attack around 3.15am.

“She was perfectly fine and had no health issues... so it is really shocking for all of us that she is no more with us.” Born in Mumbai, Lagoo started her career with theatre, where she performed in several Marathi plays. She later took it as a full-time profession.

At the age of 30, she worked in Mansoor Khan’s “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak”, where she portrayed Juhi Chawla’s mother Kamla Singh. The prolific actress soon became synonymous as the affectionate and genial mother.

From Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to Govinda and Madhuri Dixit, Lagoo played mother to all the top actors and actresses of the Hindi film industry on the silver screen. One of her most successful roles was “Hum Aapke Hai Koun...!”, where she essayed the role of Anupam Kher’s wife and Madhuri Dixit’s mother.

On television, Lagoo was popular for playing spirited characters like Kokila (Koki) and Devki Verma on “Shrimaan Shrimati” and “Tu Tu Main Main”, respectively. Lagoo also appeared in films like “Saajan”, “Vaastav, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, “Hum Saath-Saath Hain”, “Deewana Mastana”, “Yes Boss”, and “Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon”.

Her acting career spanned four decades. She was last seen on the television show “Naamkaran”, which aired on Star Plus. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt and Boman Irani mourned the sudden demise of the actress. “This is truly sad news... she was warm, gracious and an exceptional actor... I had the privilege of directing her....#RIPReemaLagoo,” wrote Johar, who directed Lagoo in “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”.

“RIP #ReemaLagoo such a loss to art and cinema. You are and will always be our favourite screen mom. My condolences to the family,” said Chopra. Kapoor, who collaborated with Lagoo in “Prem Granth” and “Henna”, tweeted, “RIP. Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend. Heartfelt condolences.”

Irani posted, “Our very dear Reema Lagoo is no more. Always kind, funny and loving. Saddened. RIP #ReemaLagoo”. Bhatt, who wrote “Naamkarann”, told PTI, “When a friend passes away one is hurled into deep silence. I cannot forget the last goodbye we said to each other where we promised to see each other on the sets of ‘Naamkarann’ soon. But that didn’t happen. I am still grappling with the news of her sudden death,” he added.

“Shocked and saddened. Reema Lagoo ji will be missed. She will always be remembered for her iconic roles in cinema and on stage. RIP,” Riteish Deshmukh wrote.