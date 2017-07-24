Supreme Court refuses plea to probe mass murder of Kashmiri Pandits

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking probe and prosecution of various persons, including separatist leader Yasin Malik, for offences including murder of over 700 Kashmiri Pandits during the height of militancy in the Valley in 1989-90.

A bench of Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that almost 27 years have passed and it will be very difficult to gather evidences in cases of murder, arson and looting which had led to mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

“You (petitioner) sat over it for the last 27 years. Now tell us from where the evidence will come,” the bench said.

Advocate Vikas Padora, appearing for an organisation ‘Roots of Kashmir’, said Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their abodes in the Valley and could not join the investigation and further submitted that the delay was there but neither the Centre nor the state government nor the judiciary took adequate note of it to do the needful.

The organisation has alleged that 215 FIRs had been lodged relating to the murder of over 700 Kashmiri Pandits and none of the cases have reached a logical conclusion.

Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee the Valley in the early 1990s amid rising threats and attacks during the peak of militancy.