Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express derails near Titawala

New Delhi: The engine and five coaches of Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express derailed on Tuesday morning near Titawala, around 40km from Mumbai.

As per initial reports, people have been injured but no casualties have been reported. Till the filing of this report, Indian Railways didn’t confirm the news or any details.

A railway official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “As per our initial reports, we think the derailment was caused around 6-6.30am and since the area is receiving a lot of rainfall, soil on tracks could be one of the reasons.”

Notably, this is third derailment in the last fortnight. Earlier, the Kaifiyat Express derailed on the intervening night of 22 and 23 August, injuring over 50 people, while the Kalinga-Utkal Express derailed on 19 August, killing 22 passengers and injuring 156.