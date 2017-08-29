Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Tue, Aug 29 2017. 08 51 AM IST

Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express derails near Titawala

The engine and five coaches of Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express derail near Titawala, around 40km from Mumbai
Jyotika Sood
Earlier, the Kaifiyat Express derailed on the intervening night of 22 and 23 August, injuring over 50 people. Photo: PTI
Earlier, the Kaifiyat Express derailed on the intervening night of 22 and 23 August, injuring over 50 people. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The engine and five coaches of Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express derailed on Tuesday morning near Titawala, around 40km from Mumbai.

As per initial reports, people have been injured but no casualties have been reported. Till the filing of this report, Indian Railways didn’t confirm the news or any details.

A railway official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “As per our initial reports, we think the derailment was caused around 6-6.30am and since the area is receiving a lot of rainfall, soil on tracks could be one of the reasons.”

Also read: Why the railways suffer on an average 100 accidents a year

Notably, this is third derailment in the last fortnight. Earlier, the Kaifiyat Express derailed on the intervening night of 22 and 23 August, injuring over 50 people, while the Kalinga-Utkal Express derailed on 19 August, killing 22 passengers and injuring 156.

First Published: Tue, Aug 29 2017. 08 13 AM IST
Topics: Duronto Express Train Derailment Duronto derailment Mumbai Nagpur Duronto Express Duronto Express derails

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share