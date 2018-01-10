Ajmer Lok Sabha bypoll: BJP, Congress nominees file nominations

Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha constituencies and Mandalgarh (Bhilwara district) assembly seat are going to bypoll due to the deaths of Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat (above), Alwar MP Chand Nath and Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari (all of BJP) last year. Photo: Hindustan Times

Jaipur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ramswaroop Lamba and Congress candidate Raghu Sharma on Wednesday filed their nomination papers for the by-election to the Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency.

The candidates were accompanied by senior leaders of their parties and supporters. Lamba is the son of Sanwar Lal Jat, who represented the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat and died of cardiac arrest last year. Sharma is a former Congress MLA.

Bypolls in Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha and Mandalgarh Assembly constituencies will be held on 29 January. Wednesday is the last date for filing of nominations and scrutiny will take place tomorrow.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is 15 January.

Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha constituencies and Mandalgarh (Bhilwara district) assembly seat are going to bypoll due to the deaths of Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat, Alwar MP Chand Nath and Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari (all of BJP) last year.