Restrictions imposed in Srinagar ahead of separatists’ strike

Srinagar: Authorities on Monday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar in view of a strike called by separatist groups against the arrest of seven separatist leaders by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). However, the strike call evoked a mixed response.

Restrictions under section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in five police station areas of Srinagar, officials said. They said the restrictions were in force in police station areas of Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj, Rainawari, Khanyar and Safakadal.

The officials said the curbs were imposed as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident in view of the strike called by the separatists.

The separatists, chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, on Sunday called for a strike against the arrest of seven separatists.

In a joint statement, the trio condemned the arrests and asked people to observe a complete strike. However, the strike evoked a mixed response in the Valley as shops and other business establishments were open in few areas of Srinagar and shut in other areas, officials said. They said public transport was also plying in some areas of the city.

The officials said similar reports were received from other district headquarters of the Valley. Inter-district transport was also plying on some routes, they said.

Government offices and banks functioned normally, the officials said. Private educational institutions were shut due to the strike.