Cut in US aid to Pakistan may not deter cross-border terror

A file photo of soldiers patrolling near the LoC. Ceasefire violations by Pakistan rose 238% between 2016 and 2017, and Jammu and Kashmir recorded 338 terror incidents in 2017, according to the centre. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The US may have withheld military aid worth $255 million to Pakistan, but Indian security officials and intelligence reports show the sanction is unlikely to deter cross-border terror activities carried out by Pakistan against India.

Defence experts said the US move had nothing to do with India’s stake in the matter—on the contrary, Pakistan’s ongoing proxy war as well as militant infiltration would continue as usual.

This is because the cost of inflicting damage on India remains negligible for Pakistan, experts argue, pointing to the fact that ceasefire violations by Pakistan rose 238% between 2016 and 2017 (according to the Union home ministry) and Jammu and Kashmir recorded 338 terror incidents in 2017, killing 80 security personnel.

“The proxy war sponsored by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) costs just Rs100 crore, including training and financing militants and procuring weapons. Pakistan’s economy is more than sufficient to support the war. Each militant is paid Rs1,500-2,000 by Pakistan to carry out fidayeen (suicide) missions in India. A sanction by the US will have zero impact,” said H.S. Panag, a retired lieutenant general of the Indian Army.

On Monday, the Indian Army’s Northern Command confirmed that it had gunned down an unidentified militant in Kashmir’s Badgam, while combing operations continued into the evening.

According to intelligence reports reviewed by Mint, the US had sounded repeated warnings to Pakistan over the latter’s failure to curb home-grown terrorism.

While the US National Defense Authorisation Act 2018 provided for $700 million from the Coalition Support Fund in favour of Pakistan, it also said the Fund would be slashed by half if Pakistan failed to deliver on demands to crack down on the Haqqani terror network.

The intelligence report, however, indicates a softer US stance against Pakistan with regard to any actions taken against Hafiz Saeed-led Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

“USD 350 million shall not be available to Pakistan unless…Pakistan has taken steps to demonstrate its commitment to prevent the Haqqani Network from using Pakistan territory as a safe haven, fundraising and recruiting. The US Congress has however, removed a provision regarding additional certification that Pakistan has taken steps to significantly disrupt the activities of Lashkar-e-Toiba,” the report states.

Intelligence units stated that the sanction was a manifestation of the US’s hardening stance against just the Haqqani Network, with no bearing whatsoever on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism against India.

The Haqqani Network is an Afghan guerilla insurgent-extremist group that has been fighting against the US-led Nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) forces in Afghanistan, with its bases spread across south-eastern Afghanistan and northwestern federally administered tribal areas of Pakistan.

“The recent release of a US family held hostage by the Haqqani Network (Caitlin Coleman and Josh Boyle) has led to the US hardening its stance against Pakistan with regard to the Haqqani Network. In no way is the sanction in response to Pakistan sponsoring the LeT or Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). So it will have no impact on India,” said a senior intelligence official, requesting anonymity.

“They (militants) have no intention of backing down and they have resources to fund their activities. They have kept a stock of AK-47s and other weapons from the Afghan war and they seldom need to invest fresh money,” the intelligence official said.

Senior security force officials, who did not wish to be identified, also said the gun battle between militants and security forces had continued well into the winter, owing to the fact that “militants had infiltrated into the Valley and were now desperate to either strike or get back to their camps in Pakistan.”