BSP chief Mayawati resigns from Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday resigned from Rajya Sabha, said party general secretary Satish Mishra.

The decision came after the chair of the upper house asked her to restrict her impromptu speech on anti-Dalit violence in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh earlier in the day.

More From Livemint »

“I will resign from Rajya Sabha today (Tuesday),” a visibly anguished Mayawati had shot back when deputy chairman P.J. Kurien asked her to wrap up her speech as she had exceeded the three minutes given to her to make her submission.

Mayawati, whose term in the Upper House is till April next year, argued with Kurien, saying how can she be prevented from raising the issue about her samaj (community) and the Dalits. “I have not finished. You cannot do this... I have no moral right to be in the House if I am not allowed to put across my views on atrocities being committed against Dalits,” she said.

Kurien said she can only call for a discussion after giving a notice under rule 267 that seeks adjournment of proceedings to take up an issue and not make a speech to initiate a discussion. A discussion can begin only after the Chair, on the advise of the government, accepts the notice and agrees for a discussion. Kurien rose from his seat in an attempt to calm her down but Mayawati refused to agree saying she has no right to be in the House if she cannot protect the rights of her community.

“I am going to resign from the house,” she said and walked out of the House in a huff. Her party colleagues led by Satish Mishra followed her but were back in the House soon to raise slogans against the alleged anti-Dalit policies of the government.