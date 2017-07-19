Parliament live: Opposition walkout in LS, SP’s Naresh Agrawal wants hike for MPs

New Delhi: The third day of the Monsoon session witnessed opposition protests against the Narendra Modi government over the issues of farmer suicides and cow vigilantism. The Modi government has said that it is ready to discuss all issues and will reply to all queries of opposition.

The second day of the session witnessed opposition ruckus leading to adjournment of proceedings. At the end of the day, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati handed her resignation from the Rajya Sabha blaming the government of not allowing her to speak on the Dalit issue.

Here are the latest updates and development on day three of Parliament’s Monsoon session:

■ Congress, TMC, Left, NCP members stage walk out of LokSabha demanding discussion on farmers’ plight immediately. (AIR)

■ Congress MPs protest in Parliament House complex demanding special package for flood-affected northeastern states. (AIR)

■ Opposition members in RajyaSabha express grave concern over increasing suicidal deaths of farmers in country. (AIR)

■ Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid opposition ruckus over the plight of farmers.

■ Samajwadi Party’s MP Naresh Agrawal demanded salary hike, saying that MPs are earning less than their secretaries, according to ANI.

■ Union minister Ananth Kumar requested the opposition parties to let Parliament function, saying the government is ready for positive discussions on every issues in the both the Houses.

“We hope that both the Houses of Parliament functions properly,” Kumar said after the Bharatiya Jananta Party’s (BJP) parliamentary party meeting, which was also attended by Modi.

We are ready to discuss every issue on floor of House: @AnanthKumar_BJP — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 19, 2017

■ Modi attended the BJP Parliamentary Panel meeting. External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj reportedly briefed MPs during the meeting about the recent visits of PM Modi to US and Israel. (AIR)

■ Following is the legislative business for the two Houses of Parliament:

— Lok Sabha: Special discussion on the agrarian situation in the country.

Bills for consideration and passing: The Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Public-Private Partnership) Bill, 2017. The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill,2017.

— Rajya Sabha: Short duration discussion on the situation arising out of the reported increase in the incidents of lynching and atrocities on minorities and dalits across the country.

Bills for consideration and passing: The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017. The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Bill, 2017.