Mani Shankar Aiyar suspended over ‘neech’ remark against Narendra Modi
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday suspended its senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar from the primary membership of the party and issued him a showcause notice, after he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “neech aadmi” (vile man).
The disciplinary action against Aiyar came barely two days before the first phase of Gujarat elections. Congress communications incharge Randeep Surjewala said the action showed the party’s “Gandhian leadership” and respect for the political rival. He asked whether PM Modi would dare to act similarly.
“The Congress has served a showcause notice to Mani Shankar Aiyar and suspended him from the primary membership of the party,” Surjewala said.
Aiyar on Thursday set off a political firestorm when he called Modi a “neech aadmi” (a vile man), a remark the latter claimed was a casteist slur against him.
