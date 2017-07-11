Separatist leaders condemn attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

New Delhi: Separatist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir condemned the terror attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Anantnag district on Monday night, saying the incident “goes against Kashmiri ethos”.

In a joint statement, Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik expressed grief over the killing of seven Amarnath yatris.

More From Livemint »

“The incident goes against the very grain of Kashmiri ethos. The Amarnath yatra has been going on peacefully for centuries and is part of yearly rhythm and will remain so,” it said. “Our heart goes out to the families of the bereaved and we express our heartfelt condolences,” they said.