Last Published: Tue, Jul 11 2017. 01 12 AM IST

Separatist leaders condemn attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Separatist leaders including, Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed grief over the killing of seven Amarnath yatris, saying the incident ‘goes against Kashmiri ethos’

Photo: HT
New Delhi: Separatist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir condemned the terror attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Anantnag district on Monday night, saying the incident “goes against Kashmiri ethos”.

In a joint statement, Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik expressed grief over the killing of seven Amarnath yatris.

    “The incident goes against the very grain of Kashmiri ethos. The Amarnath yatra has been going on peacefully for centuries and is part of yearly rhythm and will remain so,” it said. “Our heart goes out to the families of the bereaved and we express our heartfelt condolences,” they said.

    First Published: Tue, Jul 11 2017. 01 12 AM IST
    Topics: Amarnath Yatra attack Kashmiri separatists Anantnag terror attack Syed Ali Geelani Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

