Live: Lok Sabha adjourned for the day, Rajya Sabha to take up IIM Bill

New Delhi: Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day after paying tributes to sitting BJP member Sanwar Lal Jat who died at the All India Institute of Medical Science today. Earlier, the lower house reconvened with a commemorative discussion on the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president addressed the lower house of Parliament.

Here are the latest updates and developments from both House of Parliament:

■ Congress president Sonia Gandhi also addressed the Lok Sabha. Here are the main highlights of her speech:

— Today it looks secularism and free speech are in danger.

— There is politics of divide; If we have to preserve freedom, we’ll have to defeat forces endangering it.

— We can’t and we won’t allow sectarian forces to succeed. (PTI)

■ Addressing the Lok Sabha on the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement, the Prime Minister said from 2017 to 2022, when India turns 75, there is a need to create the same spirit that existed between 1942 and 1947. Here the main highlights of his speech:

— Our freedom not only about India but a defining moment in ending colonialism in other parts of the world.

— Poverty, lack of education, malnutrition big challenges for our nation; We need to bring a positive change.

— Corruption has eaten our polity from the inside; let’s pledge to honestly work to fight poverty, malnutrition.

— From 2017 to 2022, when India turns 75, we need to create the same spirit that existed from 1942 to 1947.

— In 1942, the clarion call was ‘Karenge Ya Marenge’; today it is ‘Karenge Aur Kar Ke Rahenge’. (PTI)

■ Following is today’s legislative business for the two Houses of Parliament:

Lok Sabha: Special discussion to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

Bill to be introduced: The National Sports University Bill. Bills for consideration and passing: The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill. The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill. The Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill. The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill.

Rajya Sabha: Bills for consideration and return: The Appropriation (No. 3) Bill. The Appropriation (No. 4) Bill.

Bill for consideration and passing: The Companies (Amendment) Bill. The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill. The Indian Institutes of Management Bill. (PTI)